wrestling / News
NJPW Sets Four New Matches For Strong Style Evolved 2022
NJPW is loading up its card for Strong Style Evolved 2022, announcing four new bouts for the March 20th show. NJPW announced the following matches have been added to the event, which will take place in St. Petersburg, Florida:
* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Clark Connors
* Buddy Matthews vs. Yuya Uemura
* Fred Rosser & Eddie Kingston vs. Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia
* Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. JR Kratos & Black Tiger
The preview for the matches reads:
More Matches Official for Florida 3/20!
STRONG Openweight Championship set and more!
More matches have been confirmed for Strong Style Evolved in the Tampa/St.Petersburgh Coliseum on March 20. With the U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge, SW3RVE vs Blake Christian, Mascara Dorada vs TJP and Jay Lethal vs Ren Narita already set, these four big bouts join the card.
The STRONG Openweight Championship will be on the line when Tom Lawlor defends against Clark Connors. After racking up his seventh defence of the STRONG title in Seattle against taylor Rust, Lawlor did not have to wait long for his next challenger to emerge in the form of Seattle’s own Wild Rhino. The powerful, hungry Connors earned his shot after a convincing victory over TJP at new Beginning USA 2022, and now seeks the biggest win of his career.
Buddy Matthews will be taking on Yuya Uemura in the Coliseum. Making waves around the world in recent weeks in AEW, Matthews returned to New Japan at RIVALS in Hollywood, where he pit himself against Ren Narita in a match to air soon on STRONG. Now he faces another young prospect packed with potential, but can Uemura cut off the buzzworthy Matthews?
It’s a battle of technical expertise versus brawling brawn in tag team action in Florida, as Fred Rosser combines with Eddie Kingston to face Fred Yehi and Daniel Garcia. Styles make fights, and this is a hugely intriguing clash of styles as the highly technical Garcia and Yehi will compete with the bruising blows of Kingston and Rosser.
Rocky Romero’s issues with Team Filthy, and Black Tiger in particular will continue in Florida. Black Tiger will team with JR Kratos on March 20, but Romero will be calling on a Best Friend within CHAOS as Wheeler Yuta returns to STRONG. Can Romero and Yuta handle the viciousness of Black Tiger and the power of the Most feared?
