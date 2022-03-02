NJPW Sets Four New Matches For Strong Style Evolved 2022

NJPW is loading up its card for Strong Style Evolved 2022, announcing four new bouts for the March 20th show. NJPW announced the following matches have been added to the event, which will take place in St. Petersburg, Florida:

* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Clark Connors

* Buddy Matthews vs. Yuya Uemura

* Fred Rosser & Eddie Kingston vs. Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia

* Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. JR Kratos & Black Tiger

The preview for the matches reads: