NJPW Strong Results 12.3.22: Juice Robinson Faces Blake Christian, More

December 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 12-3-22 Image Credit: NJPW

The latest episode of NJPW Strong aired on Saturday night, featuring Juice Robinson in action and more. You can see the full results below from the NJPW World-airing episode per Fightful:

* Adrian Quest & Rocky Romero defeated Atlantis Jr. & Virus

* Homicide defeated Danny Limelight. Bobby Fish appeared and attacked Homicide afterward.

* Juice Robinson defeated Blake Christian

