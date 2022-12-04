wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 12.3.22: Juice Robinson Faces Blake Christian, More
The latest episode of NJPW Strong aired on Saturday night, featuring Juice Robinson in action and more. You can see the full results below from the NJPW World-airing episode per Fightful:
* Adrian Quest & Rocky Romero defeated Atlantis Jr. & Virus
* Homicide defeated Danny Limelight. Bobby Fish appeared and attacked Homicide afterward.
* Juice Robinson defeated Blake Christian
