NJPW Strong Tapings Set For Philadelphia & Garland, Texas

NJPW is bringing NJPW Strong to new parts of America, announcing events for Philadelphia as well as Garland, Texas. The company announced that NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack will take place on September 25th and 26th in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center, while New Japan Showdown will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philly on October 16th and 17th. Both events will be NJPW Strong tapings.

NJPW has announced Jay White, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Tom Lawlor, and more for the shows, as well as Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii for the August 16th Strong tapings at Thunder Studios which are already sold out.

The announcements read:

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii to Compete on STRONG! 【NJoA】

The Ace to compete at Thunder Studios, wrestling on STRONG for the first time

After a video challenge last week to IWGP United States heavyweight Champion Lance Archer was accepted, Hiroshi Tanahashi’s first appearance in the US for over 18 months was made official. Meanwhile, Tomohiro Ishii was a surprise announcement this week as a match was signed between the Stone Pitbull and IMPACT’s Moose. Yet that isn’t all the Ace and Ishii will be doing in the US!

On August 16, both will be in action at the first ever NJPW STRONG tapings with fans at Thunder Studios! If you’re lucky enough to be in attendance, get hyped to see the Ace and the Stone Pitbull in action, and otherwise, get set to watch Tanahashi and Ishii on NJPW World and FITE in the near future when Fighting Spirit Unleashed airs on STRONG! Plus watch Tanahashi’s special interview about what the STRONG experience means to him!

(STRONG tapings on August 16 at Thunder Studios are SOLD OUT. Watch STRONG Fridays at 10/9c on NJPW World and FITE!)

Will Tanahashi be competing on STRONG as the IWGP US Champion? Find out at Resurgence!

NJPW STRONG Hits Texas for Autumn Attack this September! 【NJoA】

NJPW STRONG hits the road for Texas tapings September 25 & 26 in the Curtis Culwell Center

August 14 sees fans in the US return to NJPW events. Two nights later, and on August 16, a sold out Thunder Studios will see the first NJPW STRONG matches in front of fans. After STRONG makes history on the 16th, the STRONG roster will continue on the road, to two nights in Texas’ Curtis Culwell Center.

The Center will see more matches taped for future airing on STRONG, with tickets set to go on sale 11AM Central on Sunday August 8. Tickets start at just $29, and double pack tickets will also bring added value, with savings and a free gift. An all star cast on both nights will include current STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor, current NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White, Lio Rush, Hikuleo and more to be announced.

As we get deep into the autumn, the balance of power will continue to shift on Friday nights. Who will emerge STRONGest? Find out in person at Autumn Attack!

Showdown Sees NJPW STRONG Hit Philadelphia in October

Legendary 2300 Arena hosts two nights of NJPW STRONG tapings

NJPW action will hit Philadelphia’s legendary 2300 Arena for the first time in over two years on October 16 and 17, as New Japan Showdown will see two nights of tapings for NJPW STRONG.

STRONG’s first tapings with fans on August 16 in Thunder Studios will see a sold out and passionate crowd, and Philadelphia is not a scene to lose out when it comes to unbridled passion.

Tickets for both nights of tapings will go on sale at noon eastern time on Sunday August 8, starting at just $29, and with a special two day bundle offer that presents savings and a special free gift. Fans will be treated to an all star cast including Switchblade Jay White, Fred Rosser, Tom Lawlor, Clark Connors and more.