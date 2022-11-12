wrestling / News
NJPW TAMASHII in New Zealand Results 11.11.22: Taiji Ishimori Beats Aaron Solo in Headliner
– NJPW TAMASHII was in action today in New Zealand. The event was held at the Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com.
* Chris Miles & Mark Tui were victorious over Jordan Allan-Wright & Shep Alexander at 9:12.
* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) beat Jake Taylor & Tony Kozina at 9:30.
* Michael Richards beat Richard Mulu at 10:23.
* The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip) beat Nikolai Anton Bell & Rowan Davis at 9:29.
* KENTA picked up a win over Andrew Villalobos at 13:39.
* Taiji Ishimori beat Aaron Solo at 9:58.
#NJPWTamashii @NJTamashii @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/rmwrmXNhKF
— Aaron Solo (@AaronSoloAEW) November 12, 2022
It's a packed and hot house in Christchurch as #njpwTAMASHII is underway! pic.twitter.com/32HpkRTZLC
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 11, 2022
#njpwtamashii pic.twitter.com/5OCFhc6u8x
— Aaron Heath (@bomberaza) November 11, 2022
The living legend, @KENTAG2S! #NJPWtamashii pic.twitter.com/2HhtShdPTU
— Dan Luck (@DLucksEdition) November 11, 2022