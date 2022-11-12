wrestling / News

NJPW TAMASHII in New Zealand Results 11.11.22: Taiji Ishimori Beats Aaron Solo in Headliner

November 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW TAMASHII 11-12-22 - Taiji Ishimori vs. Aaron Solo Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW TAMASHII was in action today in New Zealand. The event was held at the Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com.

* Chris Miles & Mark Tui were victorious over Jordan Allan-Wright & Shep Alexander at 9:12.
* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) beat Jake Taylor & Tony Kozina at 9:30.
* Michael Richards beat Richard Mulu at 10:23.
* The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip) beat Nikolai Anton Bell & Rowan Davis at 9:29.
* KENTA picked up a win over Andrew Villalobos at 13:39.
* Taiji Ishimori beat Aaron Solo at 9:58.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW TAMASHII, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading