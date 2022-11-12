– NJPW TAMASHII was in action today in New Zealand. The event was held at the Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com.

* Chris Miles & Mark Tui were victorious over Jordan Allan-Wright & Shep Alexander at 9:12.

* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) beat Jake Taylor & Tony Kozina at 9:30.

* Michael Richards beat Richard Mulu at 10:23.

* The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip) beat Nikolai Anton Bell & Rowan Davis at 9:29.

* KENTA picked up a win over Andrew Villalobos at 13:39.

* Taiji Ishimori beat Aaron Solo at 9:58.