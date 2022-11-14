NJPW TAMASHII Night Two Results: KENTA, Robbie Eagles and More In Action

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night two of their NJPW TAMASHII on November 12 at Liberty Hall in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Here are results, via Wrestling-News:

* Jordan Allan-Wright def. Mat Diamond

* SMS (Aaron Jake & Unsocial Jordan) def. Richard Mulu & Jake Taylor

* Robbie Eagles def. Carter Deams.

* KENTA, Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza def. Mat Rogers, Jude London & Paris de Silva

* Aaron Solo def. Lyrebird Luchi

* Andrew Villalobos & Michael Richards def. Caveman Ugg & Ricky South

* Taiji Ishimori def. Mick Moretti

First Australia-side @NJTamashii #njpwTAMASHII event in the books! Great to get to meet a lot of our die hard fans before the event. Closing off the show in our home for wrestling in Syd of Liberty Hall was special.

Can't wait for people to see the match vs @CarterDeamsPro too. pic.twitter.com/ubWW2XpxmM — Robbie Eagles (@RobbieEagles_) November 14, 2022

After the successful #NJPWtamashii debut in Sydney, @RobbieEagles_ sends the crowd home happy as we look forward to more #NJPW action across the Oceania region in 2023! pic.twitter.com/mus5mijvgs — NJPW Tamashii (@NJTamashii) November 13, 2022