NJPW TAMASHII Night Two Results: KENTA, Robbie Eagles and More In Action

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Tamashii - Taiji Ishimori Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night two of their NJPW TAMASHII on November 12 at Liberty Hall in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Here are results, via Wrestling-News:

* Jordan Allan-Wright def. Mat Diamond
* SMS (Aaron Jake & Unsocial Jordan) def. Richard Mulu & Jake Taylor
* Robbie Eagles def. Carter Deams.
* KENTA, Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza def. Mat Rogers, Jude London & Paris de Silva
* Aaron Solo def. Lyrebird Luchi
* Andrew Villalobos & Michael Richards def. Caveman Ugg & Ricky South
* Taiji Ishimori def. Mick Moretti

