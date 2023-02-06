wrestling / News
NJPW TAMASHII Results 02.04.23: Kyle Fletcher Beats Robbie Eagles
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their latest NJPW TAMASHII show on Saturday from The Croxton in Melbourne, Australia. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Gore & Jake Andrewartha def. Nikolai Anton Bell & Shep Alexander
* Richard Mulu def. JJ Furno
* Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) def. Andrew Villalobos & Michael Richards
* The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip) def. Jake Taylor & Jordan Alexander Wright
* Mitch Waterman def. Lyrebird Luchi by DQ
* Aaron Solo def. Slex
* Kyle Fletcher def. Robbie Eagles
* Caveman Ugg def. Aaron Henare
The Rogue Army’s aggressive expansion continued last night in #Melbourne as they successfully recruited @UggCaveman at The Croxton.
It seems nothing will stand in their way. What’s next for #njpwTAMASHII ?#njpw #roguearmy #bulletclub
📷 @digital__beard pic.twitter.com/huKU55BPUY
— NJPW Tamashii (@NJTamashii) February 5, 2023
@kylefletcherpro and @RobbieEagles_ just had the best match I've ever seen in person. Absolutely incredible. Thank you #njpwTAMASHII pic.twitter.com/M2XgG2hCD6
— Michaelisshit (@IsMichaelShit) February 4, 2023
Amazing match between @kylefletcherpro and @RobbieEagles_ tonight at #NJPWTamashii Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/FbruHqxjoa
— Jae (@jaejae316) February 4, 2023
Bullet Ugg 4 life. #NJPWTamashii @UggCaveman @NJTamashii pic.twitter.com/FOfRQqmgBI
— Jae (@jaejae316) February 4, 2023
