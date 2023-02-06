NJPW TAMASHII Results 02.04.23: Kyle Fletcher Beats Robbie Eagles

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their latest NJPW TAMASHII show on Saturday from The Croxton in Melbourne, Australia. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Gore & Jake Andrewartha def. Nikolai Anton Bell & Shep Alexander

* Richard Mulu def. JJ Furno

* Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) def. Andrew Villalobos & Michael Richards

* The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip) def. Jake Taylor & Jordan Alexander Wright

* Mitch Waterman def. Lyrebird Luchi by DQ

* Aaron Solo def. Slex

* Kyle Fletcher def. Robbie Eagles

* Caveman Ugg def. Aaron Henare

The Rogue Army’s aggressive expansion continued last night in #Melbourne as they successfully recruited @UggCaveman at The Croxton.

It seems nothing will stand in their way. What’s next for #njpwTAMASHII ?#njpw #roguearmy #bulletclub

📷 @digital__beard pic.twitter.com/huKU55BPUY

— NJPW Tamashii (@NJTamashii) February 5, 2023