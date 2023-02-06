wrestling / News

NJPW TAMASHII Results 02.04.23: Kyle Fletcher Beats Robbie Eagles

February 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Tamashii Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their latest NJPW TAMASHII show on Saturday from The Croxton in Melbourne, Australia. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Gore & Jake Andrewartha def. Nikolai Anton Bell & Shep Alexander
* Richard Mulu def. JJ Furno
* Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) def. Andrew Villalobos & Michael Richards
* The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip) def. Jake Taylor & Jordan Alexander Wright
* Mitch Waterman def. Lyrebird Luchi by DQ
* Aaron Solo def. Slex
* Kyle Fletcher def. Robbie Eagles
* Caveman Ugg def. Aaron Henare

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW TAMASHII, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading