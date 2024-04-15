NJPW TAMASHII Sets May Return

NJPW TAMASHII is set to return in May. NJPW announced on Sunday that TAMASHII will make its return to Australia on May 17th and 18th, as you can see below.

The full announcement reads:

Bishamon hit Australia as TAMASHII returns!

IWGP Tag Team Champions hit Sydney, Melbourne

After an eight month absence, NJPW TAMASHII will make its long awaited return this May. Selina’s in Coogee, Sydney and Melbourne’s Prince Bandroom will play host to two nights of action May 17 and May 18 featuring the best of Australian wrestling blended with the NJPW roster.

This time that includes current IWGP tag team Champions Bishamon! Fresh off their first defence of the gold in Taiwan this weekend, Hirooki Goto is back in a TAMASHII ring after being Down Under last April, and now YOSHI-HASHI joins him for his own TAMASHII debut. Who will step up to the tag champions?

Tickets are on sale NOW for both nights- join us this May!

NJPW TAMASHII IX

Friday May 17, Selina’s Entertainment Center Coogee

6PM bell

TICKETS at Moshtix

NJPW TAMASHII X

Saturday May 18, Prince Bandroom Melbourne

7PM bell