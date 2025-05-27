NJPW Announces TAMASHII Tag Team Championships

NJPW has announced Tag Team Championships for its TAMASHII brand. NJPW announced that they are instituting championships with a one-night tournament taking place on July 4th to crown the inaugural champions.

The announcement reads:

TAMASHII to introduce tag titles in Mangere July 4!

Inaugural champions to be crowned in tournament

NJPW TAMASHII’s return to Mangere on July 4 at Cold War will see extra stakes added with the creation of the TAMASHII Tag Team Championships.

In the rich tradition of tag team wrestling in Oceania, TAMASHII’s teams have been the cornerstone of the brand since its inception, with the Pretty Boys, Ungrateful 1’s, Jungle Fury, and more being joined recently by the returning Youngblood, Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima as they continue their international excursions.

With competition in the tag ranks only intensifying, TAMASHII has now created titles to cement excellence in the brand. The first ever TAMASHII Championships, the inaugural champions will be decided through a one-night tournament set to bring red hot action to the New Zealand midwinter!