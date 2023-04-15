wrestling / News
NJPW TAMASHII V Results: Shingo Takagi, Hirooki Goto and More
April 15, 2023 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their event NJPW TAMASHII V last night at Hindley St. Music Hall in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Delta Brady def. Amber
* Corndog & Dean Brady def. Robbie Heart & Wrecking Ball
* The Parea (Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros) def. Purgatory (Barren & Einar The Strange)
* Grimm Basso def. Joey Graham
* Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) def. Party Guys (Banjo Powers & Party Guy Ty)
* Robbie Eagles def. Link Barnett
* Shingo Takagi def. PunchDrunk Istria
* Hirooki Goto def. Chris Basso
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Hints At Not Wanting To Work With CM Punk
- More on Vince McMahon Taking Part in WWE Creative Again, How Involved He Was With Smackdown
- Note On Why AEW Chose Wembley Stadium For First London Event
- Kevin Nash Says Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Needs To Hit 1,000 Days, Would Turn Cody Rhodes Heel After Win