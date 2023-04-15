NJPW TAMASHII V Results: Shingo Takagi, Hirooki Goto and More

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their event NJPW TAMASHII V last night at Hindley St. Music Hall in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Delta Brady def. Amber

* Corndog & Dean Brady def. Robbie Heart & Wrecking Ball

* The Parea (Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros) def. Purgatory (Barren & Einar The Strange)

* Grimm Basso def. Joey Graham

* Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) def. Party Guys (Banjo Powers & Party Guy Ty)

* Robbie Eagles def. Link Barnett

* Shingo Takagi def. PunchDrunk Istria

* Hirooki Goto def. Chris Basso