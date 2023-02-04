wrestling / News
NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo Results 2.04.23: Tetsuya Naito Faces Shota Umino
– NJPW held The New Beginning in Sapporo event earlier today at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayel in Hokkaido, Japan. Tetsuya Naito beat Shota Umino in the main event. It streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:
* The Great-O-Khan beat Oskar Leube at 7:25.
* Ren Narita, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Ryohei Oiwa beat HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) at 9:36.
* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Zack Saber Jr. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) beat Yuto Nakashima, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI at 11:28.
* Master Wato, Hikuleo, Tama Tonga & Hiroshi Tanahashi beat BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Jay White, KENTA & El Phantasmo) at 12:48.
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) beat Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi & YOH at 11:02.
* After the match, a brawl broke out, and YOH attacked Hiromu’s left knee.
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (c) beat Just Two Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) to retain the title.
* Will Ospreay defeated Taichi at 22:47.
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Shota Umino at 32:11.
The following highlights and backstage interview clips are also available for today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo event:
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO🏁
❄️～雪の札幌2連戦～❄️
TV王座 & IWGPタッグ王座の前哨戦‼️
明日の血栓を前に早くも両チーム激しい火花を散らす🔥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁+CHAOS💥 × TMDK🟧
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/5xvCZktUOO
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 4, 2023
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO🏁
❄️～雪の札幌2連戦～❄️
明日のジュニア頂上決戦を前にヒロムとYOH、両者早くもフルスロットル💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁+CHAOS💥 × LIJ👁🗨
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/BSGY177YVq
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 4, 2023
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO🏁
❄️～雪の札幌2連戦～❄️
IWGP Jr.タッグ選手権試合‼️激しく攻守の入れ替わる目まぐるしい攻防💥果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚@MegaTJP & @francescoakira × @kmaru0923 & @DoukiPerros
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/jUEVwHEMyF
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 4, 2023
.@WillOspreay "Hidden Blade"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ptWFYDR603
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 4, 2023
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO🏁(2/4)を公開‼️
海野の怒涛の攻撃に内藤はグロッキー寸前‼️
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @s_d_naito × @Shooter_us
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/RFn7DmjSc3
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 4, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Latest Health Update On Daughters of Jay Briscoe, More Improvement Shown
- Dax Harwood Gives Final Response to Road Dogg’s Comments About Him, Says His Priorities Are Straight
- New Details On Mood Backstage At Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Not At Show
- Details On Plans For Intercontinental Title At WWE Wrestlemania 39 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)