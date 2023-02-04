– NJPW held The New Beginning in Sapporo event earlier today at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayel in Hokkaido, Japan. Tetsuya Naito beat Shota Umino in the main event. It streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* The Great-O-Khan beat Oskar Leube at 7:25.

* Ren Narita, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Ryohei Oiwa beat HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) at 9:36.

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Zack Saber Jr. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) beat Yuto Nakashima, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI at 11:28.

* Master Wato, Hikuleo, Tama Tonga & Hiroshi Tanahashi beat BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Jay White, KENTA & El Phantasmo) at 12:48.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) beat Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi & YOH at 11:02.

* After the match, a brawl broke out, and YOH attacked Hiromu’s left knee.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (c) beat Just Two Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) to retain the title.

* Will Ospreay defeated Taichi at 22:47.

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Shota Umino at 32:11.

The following highlights and backstage interview clips are also available for today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo event:









