wrestling / News
NJPW To Debut In Chicago With Windy City Riot In April
NJPW is set to make its Chicago debut in April with Windy City Riot. The promotion announced on Monday that the show will take place on April 16th in the Illinois city.
The full announcement is below:
Windy City Riot Hits Chicago April 16! 【NJoA】
NJPW makes Chicago debut this April
New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to US touring in August of 2021. As well as bringing NJPW STRONG to a passionate and fast growing fanbase across the United States, Resurgence at the Torch at LA Coliseum and Battle in the Valley in the San Jose Civic wowed audiences with phenomenal matchups and big surprises among the biggest names from Japan and the US.
Hot on the heels of these events, and amid immense popular demand, NJPW are excited to announce Windy City Riot, a major event emanating from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago on April 16 2022.
Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, FinJuice, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Fred Rosser and Brody King are just the first names in a star studded lineup.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at noon CT, with prices starting at $25. Tickets will be available at the link below:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/windy-city-riot-in-chicago-tickets-256486737737
NJPW WINDY CITY RIOT
Odeum Expo Center, Chicago
Saturday April 16 Doors 6PM, Bell 7PM
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Announces End of Relationship With Wendy Barlow
- Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Men Did Bret Hart Defend Titles Against?
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title