wrestling / News

No Peace Underground Results 12.5.20: Su Yung, Zicky Dice & More In Action

December 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
No Peace Underground

No Peace Underground held their latest show, Senegal’s Glamorously Horrific No Ring Double Feature, on Saturday featuring Su Yung and more. You can see the full results below per Fightful:

* The End (Odinson and Parrow) def. The Ugly Ducklings (Rob Killjoy and Lance Lude).

* Keita Murray def. Devon Monroe.

* Jaime Senegal def. Su Yung.

* Jake Crist def. Tye Hyll.

* AJ Gray def. Lord Crewe.

* Zicky Dice def. Drexl and Colby Corino.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

No Peace Underground, Su Yung, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading