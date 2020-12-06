wrestling / News
No Peace Underground Results 12.5.20: Su Yung, Zicky Dice & More In Action
No Peace Underground held their latest show, Senegal’s Glamorously Horrific No Ring Double Feature, on Saturday featuring Su Yung and more. You can see the full results below per Fightful:
* The End (Odinson and Parrow) def. The Ugly Ducklings (Rob Killjoy and Lance Lude).
* Keita Murray def. Devon Monroe.
* Jaime Senegal def. Su Yung.
* Jake Crist def. Tye Hyll.
* AJ Gray def. Lord Crewe.
* Zicky Dice def. Drexl and Colby Corino.
Ain't life a kick in the head #nopeace pic.twitter.com/MdMW4UX4wT
— is it Christmas yet? (@scottyda78) December 6, 2020
oh unholy death #NoPeace pic.twitter.com/cdLST5HQ6O
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 6, 2020
Everybody is dead now #NoPeace pic.twitter.com/isGkE3Eaih
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 6, 2020
I saw Jake Crist dive off a balcony in front of 30 people on Thanksgiving night this year, dude is almost 20 years in and still doesn't give a fuck in the best way possible. I'd love to see him in GCW or H20 some day. #NoPeace pic.twitter.com/qrCXdrtsoG
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 6, 2020
JAKE CRIST WITH AN ACE CRUSHER ON TYE HYLL OFF THE STAGE ONTO HYLL'S FOREHEADDDDDD #NoPeace pic.twitter.com/FTbZZDlTxU
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 6, 2020
FIRE… GLASS… CONCRETE!!!!!!!!!! #NoPeace pic.twitter.com/uGBiYcKff6
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 6, 2020
The Sinister Minister is the death match Rip Taylor #NoPeace pic.twitter.com/zzrPwV85wH
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 6, 2020