No Way Jose Debuts At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, Good Brothers Win Tag Team Titles (Pics, Video)
Impact Wrestling debuted another surprise at tonight’s Slammiversary PPV, as No Way Jose, now simply going by No Way, showed up as Fallah Bahh’s tag team partner. No Way was a replacement for TJP in the match. The two went up against the Good Brothers, Rich Swann & Willie Mack and the champions Violent By Design (Joe Doering and Rhino), but were unsuccessful. The Good Brothers won the titles by hitting Rhino with the Magic Killer. You can follow along with out live coverage here.
This is the second Impact Wrestling tag team title reign for Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. The two previously were champions for 119 days before losing them to FinJuice. Violent by Design, who beat FinJuice for the belts, held them for 62 days.
