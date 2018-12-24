wrestling / News
Non-Spoiler Match Listing For Tonight’s WWE Raw
December 24, 2018 | Posted by
WWE taped next tonight’s edition of WWE Raw after last week’s episode; here is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s show. 411 will have live coverage at 8PM ET.
* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Lashley vs. Elias
* Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Chad Gable & Bobby Roode vs. The Revival
* Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Ember Moon vs. Mickie James, Dana Brooke, & Alicia Fox
* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Celebrating the Holidays with Paul Heyman
* Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya
* Heath Slater vs. Jinder Mahal
* Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins