North Wrestling Slamfest Results 01.05.24: Mike Bailey vs Leon Slater

North Wrestling Slamfest card transpired on January 5th. It all emanated from the Linskill Centre in North Shields, England. The full results, via Cagematch, are below.

* Henry Faust defeated Ace Matthews, Benji, Caleb Valhalla, Clint Margera, Gunnar Rig, Liam Slater, Luke Wilkinson, Marc Mathers, Micky Stoker, Monstrum, Tom Griffin, Hard Man Dan, Jay Vertigo, Jet Martial, Joe Wade, Kemper, Rory Coyle, Veda Scott, and Vusyk in a Rumble Match

* Rampage Brown & Will Kroos defeated Reece & Rogan

* Joe Hendry defeated Gene Munny

* Rhio defeated Emersyn Jayne

* Liam Slater, Natalie Sykes & Rory Coyle defeated Ace Matthews, Benji & Zeo Knox

* Leon Slater defeated Mike Bailey to retain the NORTH Title

This @NORTH_NCL Slamfest is the best evening out I've had in a long time. … & I've had some brilliant evenings out recently tbf. pic.twitter.com/esEjJ86DFB — Raul Kohli 🇺🇦 (@RaulKohliComic) January 5, 2024