Note On Backstage Reactions To WWE Having Lighter House Show Schedule

WWE’s house show schedule has been much lighter this year, and a new report has some details on the backstage reaction. As of this writing, there are only two live events scheduled for WWE in the US before the holidays, which take place on September 28th and 29th in Columbus, Georgia and Huntsville, Alabama. The remainder of the house shows consist of UK tours the weeks of October 13th and November 3rd.

Fightful Select reports that the expansion of international tours is expected to continue and that while talent have not been explicitly been told that house shows are being cut back, they have noticed the change and are unanimously in support of the change.

The outlet reports that the holiday tour will continue as it is a big money maker for the company. WWE previously looked at scaling back house shows before the pandemic and talent expect more international house show compared to domestic ones.