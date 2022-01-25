GCW News: Note On Injuries From The WRLD On GCW, When Bill Alfonso & Sabu’s Appearances Were Set

– A new report has some details on how the competitors were physically doing after last night’s The WRLD On GCW. PWInsider reports that there were some bruises and scrapes, but that aside from Matt Cardona potentially suffering a broken nose there were no major injuries at the show.

The report notes that Cardona was backstage with a good amount of gauze packed into his nose.

– The outlet also reports that the plan to have Bill Alfonso and Sabu appear was pulled together about a week ago.