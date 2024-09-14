– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens initially introduced an unknown talent named “Ricky” as his tag team partner due to Randy Orton having travel issues. However, Owens was informed that Orton arrived, and Ricky was taken out by a Stunner from Owens. In the role of Ricky on last night’s SmackDown was independent wrestler Ricky Gibson of Midnight Heat.

After Orton arrived, he and Owens defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) in their tag team match.