Note On Kristina Salen Being Replaced As WWE CFO, How She Was Viewed Within the Company

As noted, WWE announced that Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen has left the company and will be replaced by Frank A. Riddick III. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has some additional details on Salen’s exit from WWE and the possible reasoning behind it.

According to Thurston, sources stated several months ago that Salen “wasn’t well liked” within WWE, and that was echoed once again on Thursday. Thurston mentioned that Salen was believed to be a factor in employees within the finance department choosing to leave WWE.

It’s also noted that Riddick will now be in charge of the human resources department within the company, which Salen oversaw following the departure of James Johnston back in April.

Salen joined WWE in August of last year after, with Thurston pointing out that it’s now the third CFO role Salen has left over a year in the position after previously serving in the same role at Moda Operandi and UnitedMasters.