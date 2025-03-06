wrestling / News
Note on Why Michelle McCool Was Added to WWE LFG
As previously reported, A&E renewed WWE LFG for a second season, which included the announcement that Michelle McCool would be among the legends coaching the talent. This means that she will replace Mickie James, who is a coach during season one. Fightful Select reports that while it’s unknown why James was removed from the show, there are more details on why McCool was added.
Sources close to A&E’s production said that the Undertaker was a big reason why McCool joined the show. He was open to staying on board if his wife was also a part of it, so she was hired to replace Mickie James. However, there’s been no word that Undertaker specifically wanted James gone or wanted McCool to replace her. The word is that he simply wanted McCool involved with the show.
More Trending Stories
- Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With Unlikely Record
- Jey Uso Reveals How Good of a Gamer Roman Reigns Is, Says Roman ‘Gets Down’ in Games
- John Cena Shares Message Following Attack on Cody Rhodes: ‘Evaluate It and Don’t Take It Personal’
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince