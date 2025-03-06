Note on Why Michelle McCool Was Added to WWE LFG

As previously reported, A&E renewed WWE LFG for a second season, which included the announcement that Michelle McCool would be among the legends coaching the talent. This means that she will replace Mickie James, who is a coach during season one. Fightful Select reports that while it’s unknown why James was removed from the show, there are more details on why McCool was added.

Sources close to A&E’s production said that the Undertaker was a big reason why McCool joined the show. He was open to staying on board if his wife was also a part of it, so she was hired to replace Mickie James. However, there’s been no word that Undertaker specifically wanted James gone or wanted McCool to replace her. The word is that he simply wanted McCool involved with the show.