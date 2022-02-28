Note on NXT Star Backstage at Tonight’s Raw

An NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Tommaso Ciampa is at tonight’s show in Columbus, Ohio.

Ciampa has been in an on-screen cross-brand feud with Dolph Ziggler, which led to an NXT Championship #1 contender’s match between the two on last week’s NXT. Ziggler won that match with help from Robert Roode and after the bout, Bron Breakker challenged the Dirty Dogs to face him and Ciampa on this week’s show.