Note on Future Plans For Konosuke Takeshita In AEW

January 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW’s future plans for Konosuke Takeshita, who officially signed with the company back in November. Takeshita has mostly been on AEW Dark since then, only appearing on Dynamite or Rampage to lose to top stars.

According to the WON, however, there are “significant” plans to push Takeshita as a “top tier guy”. The storyline with Don Callis scouting him is expected to lead to that.

