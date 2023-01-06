wrestling / News
Note on Future Plans For Konosuke Takeshita In AEW
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW’s future plans for Konosuke Takeshita, who officially signed with the company back in November. Takeshita has mostly been on AEW Dark since then, only appearing on Dynamite or Rampage to lose to top stars.
According to the WON, however, there are “significant” plans to push Takeshita as a “top tier guy”. The storyline with Don Callis scouting him is expected to lead to that.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Issues Press Release on Electing Himself, Former Co-Presidents to WWE Board
- Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
- Update on The Young Bucks’ Contract Negotiations With AEW
- Update on Kenny Omega Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Match