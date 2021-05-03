Note On Kip Sabian’s Injury Status After Recent Attack By Miro

Miro recently attacked his tag team partner Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite, with Sabian tweeting on Sunday that he would need surgery. Fightful Select has more details on Sabian’s injury status moving forward.

According to Fightful, sources stated in late April that Sabian was “on the shelf” again after he had recently returned from an injury that had sidelined him prior to that.

Fightful notes that the Miro attack is being used by AEW to explain Sabian’s injury, though the report doesn’t mention any timetable on when he could return to the ring.

Sabian’s most recent match was Arcade Anarchy on the March 25 edition of Dynamite.