Note On Late Buys For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door increased 15% in TV PPV buys in its second week, around the normal level for AEW events.

The second week buys were down 8.4% from Double or Nothing, and down 11.4% from that PPV on TV buys. It was up 5% in streaming. The US number for both events, as well as the international, will be about the same. It will, however, end up beating Double or Nothing overall thanks to Japan buys.

Compared to last year’s Forbidden Door, this event is down 7.6% in TV PPV buys, with more buys from streaming and less on TV.