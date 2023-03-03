Note On Metalik Using His Ring Name After WWE Exit

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason that Metalik is able to use his name is because he owns it. He previously competed as Gran Metalik in WWE. WWE owns that name, but he owns just ‘Metalik.’

He used the name in Mexico in 2007 and CMLL before he became Mascara Dorada in 2008. He used the Metalik name at this past weekend’s ROH TV tapings. Before that, he was wrestling as Mascara Dorada after his WWE release, including NJPW and even a match in AEW. He will also use that name when he returns to CMLL.

It was noted that he wants to work in Japan and Mexico but currently can’t until he gets a green card. He can’t leave the United States until he gets it, but it’s hoped that will happen in May.