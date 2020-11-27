Note On Possible Problems For WWE’s Residency At Tropicana Field

As we reported last week, WWE is set to move to the Tropicana Field in December, leaving their residency at the Amway Center. While it had been reported that the final night for the Thunderdome would be Smackdown on December 4, it will actually be RAW on December 7. They will go directly from Orlando to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg for the December 11 Smackdown.

It was also noted that Tropicana Field presents possible problems for WWE. First of all, the stadium is huge and the sound is described as “awful,” but since WWE has been piping in crowd noise they will be able to control that. There is also reportedly a “colony of pigeons” that live in the roof of the venue.