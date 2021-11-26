Note On Riho Not Getting Eliminated At AEW All Out Casino Battle Royal

As previously reported, Riho will face Britt Baker on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, and if she wins, she will get a future match for the AEW Women’s World title. It was explained when the match was announced on Dynamite that Riho is getting the match because she wasn’t actually eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

Fightful Select reports that at the time, Riho was said to be “disappointed” and “emotional” backstage when she was announced as eliminated, even though she never was. There wasn’t any heat on anyone for the spot, however.

Instead, AEW has turned a mistake into a story with tonight’s match.