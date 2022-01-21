Note on ROH Talent Backstage At Tonight’s Impact Taping

A new report has some details on ROH talent who are backstage at Friday night’s Impact Wrestling taping. PWInsider reports that Cary Silkin is backstage at the show, though there’s no word on whether he is appearing at the taping. The site notes that Silkin has been in Florida for the past several weeks so it’s possible that he could just be visiting.

In addition, Ian Riccaboni and ring announcer Bobby Cruise are back for the taping. Riccaboni is likely set to call a match featuring Jonathan Gresham, who is also at the taping.

Finally, the Honor No More stable of PCO, Maria Kanellis, Vincent, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are also at the taping.