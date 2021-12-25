Note On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments:

* Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miracle on 34th Street Fight and the related set-up promo.

* Jamie Noble and Petey Willams produced 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match

* TJ Wilson/Tyson Kidd and Shawn Daivari were listed as producers for Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair.