Note On Why Title vs. Title Was Teased For Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul At WWE King & Queen Of the Ring

WWE initially teased a possible title vs. title match for Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, and a new report has details on why. The match will be just for Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the initial tease of both titles being on the line was done to build heat for Paul.

According to the report, the idea was that Paul would get more heat once he backtracked of the notion that his title would be on the line. Paul did that backtrack on last week’s WWE Smackdown, making it clear that he would not be putting his title on the line against Rhodes.

The match takes place on Saturday’s show, which airs live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Peacock and WWE Network.