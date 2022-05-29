Notes From Fan In Attendance At AEW Fan Fest

Yesterday saw AEW Fan Fest take place as part of the weekend’s build to Double or Nothing today, and a fan at the event shared some notes from the experience. You can check out a summer of the events as shared on Reddit by FiveSecondPoses below:

* Figure reveals took place at the first panel of the day including Ringside Collectible exclusives of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur.

* There was said to be a “mad rush” to the AEW Shop booth after the limited Kenny Omega figure was being sold there.

* There were several chances for photo opportunities outside of the meet & greets. Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Michael Nakazawa, and Konosuke Takeshita were all there.

* The report notes that The Acclaimed were “super fun,” did the scissor hand gesture with everyone, and spent an hour and a half there.

* The AEW Games panel saw Danhausen and Evil Uno take on John Silver and 10 in Pictionary.

* There was a Q&A after, with 10 explaining to a young kid why he chose his name — that Brodie Lee gave him the name after it was discovered that he could only count to 10.

* Several AEW themes played at the Fest over the speakers, and Cody Rhodes’ accidentally came on at one point which drew boos until it was faded out.

* The Blackpool Combat Club, House of Black, and Eddie Kingston were all said to be having a good time meeting fans.