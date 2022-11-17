wrestling / News
Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks Backstage, More
Fightful Select has several notes from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was taped in Bridgeport, CT.
– The plan for the Elite’s return was always to have the videos air leading up to their live appearance at Full Gear. The Young Bucks were backstage last night. Don Callis has also been backstage several times leading up to the return.
– Speaking of returns, Darius Martin came back sooner than expected from the car crash that kept him out of action. Most thought he would be back in early 2023.
– Several of the talent in promos last night were not actually at the show, so they were taped ahead of time. There were also wrestlers backstage who weren’t used on the show.
– While it’s possible it’s being worked into the story, the word is that Anthony Bowens may have aggravated his shoulder during his match with Swerve Strickland.
