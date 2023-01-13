Notes From Today’s WWE Talent Meeting Before Smackdown

WWE held a meeting with talent at Friday’s episode of Smackdown as led by Triple H, and some notes from the meeting have been revealed. Fightful Select reports that Triple H held the meeting and talked about the recent changes in the Board of Directors, where Vince McMahon is executive chairman again while Stephanie resigned, as well as the ruumors of a WWE sale.

According to the site, Triple H told talent that he has been assured Vince’s return is strictly to determine if a sale should happen and help facilitate who to sell to if they do. He also shot down the reports of a sale being a “done deal,” saying that even if it did happen it would take much longer than the timeframe reported.

The site notes that Triple H also said that none of the changes at the top will change his creative plans or who is on the creative team. He noted that anything could change but that right now he has final say over creative and that he may discuss things with McMahon but makes the final call. This is consistent with previous reports that insisted The Game was still in charge of creative, and the site reports that Triple H’s comments did help calm many talents’ concerns about the situation. Kevin Dunn also reportedly spoke at the meeting and said Vince hasn’t said anything to him about changes.

Triple H also thanked all of the talent for what they do and acknowledged that they had some concerns about the situation. It was said to be essentially a “calm down” meeting.