– Fightful Select has some backstage WWE notes heading into Clash at the Castle: Scotland in Glasgow set for later today. As noted, Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre appeared at ICW last night. according to the report, word spread among many in Glasgow that he was going to show up at last night’s show.

– Alpha Academy members Maxxine Dupri and Otis are in Glasgow for today’s event. Their teammate, Chad Gable, is challenging Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the premium live event.

– Fightful also reports that Cathy kelley was outside the arena and was speaking to fans during the Countdown to WWE Clash at the Castle pre-show.