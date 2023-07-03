wrestling / News
Nova Recalls Jim Cornette Getting Angry Over Not Clearing Haircut With Him
Nova looked back at his run in WWE recently and recalled how Jim Cornette once got angry with him over not clearing a haircut with him. Nova spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and you can see a couple of highlight below:
On Cornette getting upset over his haircut: “I always heard that, too. That’s funny you say that, the biggest blowback from that was I went up there doing dark matches. There were a couple of people creatively that maybe thought that I did look similar to other guys. I was like, ‘Well, I’m down to do whatever you guys want me to do. If you want me to cut my hair, or this or that, I don’t care what I do.’ I just wanted to get on the main roster. So I eventually cut it and I remember going back to Ohio Valley Wrestling and I remember Cornette blowing a gasket because I changed my look. He was like, ‘You know what? We should have done a haircut match. We could have done this, we could have done that,’ and we didn’t. So that was the biggest fallout of that, that I didn’t clear it with him first. But I wasn’t gonna tell them no.”
On WWE telling him to do the haircut: “I mean, I’m sitting there backstage in WWE and they’re telling me to cut my hair. There’s no way I’m not gonna do that. Then I went corporate and I’ve been short ever since.”
