WWE News: Full November 1985 Episode of WCW, Clip From Last Week’s WWE’s Greatest Moments

– WWE has released the full November 23rd, 1985 episode of WCW online. You can see the video below as posted to the WCW Vault account, described as follows:

With Starrcade 1985 just days away, NWA World Champion Ric Flair makes it clear what lies ahead for Dusty Rhodes in their title match. Plus, “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez takes on “Nature Boy” Buddy Landel, and action featuring “Superstar” Billy Graham, NWA National Champion Terry Taylor, Sam Houston and more!

– A&E released a clip from last week’s WWE’s Greatest Moments featuring Aretha Franklin and Cyndi Lauper: