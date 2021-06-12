wrestling / News

NPU Effy’s Fear The Gay Agenda Results: Parrow Wins Main Event

June 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NPU Effy's Fear the Gay Agenda

No Peace Underground held their event Effy’s Fear the Gay Agenda last night at the Soundbar in Orlando, Florida. Here are results, via Fightful:

– No Ring Death Match: Billy Dixon def. Ashton Starr

– No Ring Gauntlet Of Death Match: Jai Vidal def. Dillon McQueen and Eli Perez and Heather Monroe and Kelsey Reagan and Kevin Blackwood and MV Young and Satu Jinn and Sawyer Wreck and Tye Hyll

– No Ring Death Match: Dark Sheik def. Trish Adora

​​​​​​​- No Ring Pup Collar Death Match: Odinson def. Zicky Dice

– No Ring Tag Team Death Match: MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)

– No Ring Last Daddy Standing Match: Parrow def. Effy

