NPU Effy’s Fear The Gay Agenda Results: Parrow Wins Main Event
No Peace Underground held their event Effy’s Fear the Gay Agenda last night at the Soundbar in Orlando, Florida. Here are results, via Fightful:
– No Ring Death Match: Billy Dixon def. Ashton Starr
– No Ring Gauntlet Of Death Match: Jai Vidal def. Dillon McQueen and Eli Perez and Heather Monroe and Kelsey Reagan and Kevin Blackwood and MV Young and Satu Jinn and Sawyer Wreck and Tye Hyll
– No Ring Death Match: Dark Sheik def. Trish Adora
- No Ring Pup Collar Death Match: Odinson def. Zicky Dice
– No Ring Tag Team Death Match: MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)
– No Ring Last Daddy Standing Match: Parrow def. Effy
