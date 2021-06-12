NPU Effy’s Fear The Gay Agenda Results: Parrow Wins Main Event

No Peace Underground held their event Effy’s Fear the Gay Agenda last night at the Soundbar in Orlando, Florida. Here are results, via Fightful:

– No Ring Death Match: Billy Dixon def. Ashton Starr

– No Ring Gauntlet Of Death Match: Jai Vidal def. Dillon McQueen and Eli Perez and Heather Monroe and Kelsey Reagan and Kevin Blackwood and MV Young and Satu Jinn and Sawyer Wreck and Tye Hyll

– No Ring Death Match: Dark Sheik def. Trish Adora

​​​​​​​- No Ring Pup Collar Death Match: Odinson def. Zicky Dice

– No Ring Tag Team Death Match: MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede)

– No Ring Last Daddy Standing Match: Parrow def. Effy