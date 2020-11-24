NWA Announces New Weekly Show Starting Next Week

The NWA is making its return to weekly programming, with the company announcing a new show, NWA Shockwave, that will premiere next Tuesday at 6 PM ET.

NWA announcer Joe Galli revealed via a new video on the company’s YouTube channel that Shockwave will take place at Thunder Studios in Los Angeles, with the show being produced in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network.

Here’s the full description for the announcement:

Mark your calendars! Beginning next Tuesday at 6pm eastern, the NWA will showcase matches produced in collaboration with the United Wrestling Network, including matches that have never been seen anywhere before! In the coming weeks, you will once again see the best that professional wrestling has to offer including Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, Eli Drake, Aron Stevens, Kamille, and many more!

Galli also stated that wrestling fans can watch Shockwave a day early by joining the promotion’s Patreon.

The NWA has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the most recent “lost” episode of NWA Powerrr being uploaded back in May.