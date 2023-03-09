NWA Announces Partnership And Fundraiser For 312 PPV in Chicago

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a partnership with Madame Zuzu’s to raise money at NWA 312 for victims of the Highland Park shooting in Chicago. The shooting happened last July. A portion of the proceeds from the multiple days of events, which includes a book signing, go to the Highland Park Community Foundation. The announcement reads:

Highland Park, IL – The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and Madame Zuzu’s are partnering together to raise money for the families and victims of the July 4th mass shooting with a series of professional wrestling shows centered around the pay-per-view titled NWA 312.

The events begin at Madame Zuzu’s with a book signing on Thursday, April 6 followed by professional wrestling at Studio One on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

The Highland Park Community Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports local programs and initiatives, which includes a special fund for the victims and families impacted by the July 4th shooting.

NWA 312 will feature some of the best wrestlers in the NWA, including NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, NWA National Champion Cyon, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille and many more. Madame Zuzu’s, a local plant-based tea shop and community space, has already hosted a recent concert to raise funds for the victims of the shooting and is looking forward to this next event to support these families and help the community heal.

“This is a very important cause for me. This neighborhood is my home and I want to do whatever I can to help out,” said NWA President and co-owner of Madame Zuzu’s Billy Corgan. “NWA 312 will showcase some of the best professional wrestling talent in the world, and we hope that fans will come out to support the Highland Park Community Foundation.”

Corgan added, “This event is about helping this community heal after a devastating tragedy. That’s why we chose Studio One as the location for NWA 312. It’s right along the July 4th parade route and that was important to us. I’m from Chicago and we could have had this event anywhere in the city, but I want to make sure the people from the neighborhood get to enjoy the shows.”

Festivities will kick off with a meet and greet event at Madame Zuzu’s on Thursday April 6 which will include a book signing with NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion and FOX News personality Tyrus with his New York Times best seller ‘Just Tyrus’ as well as legendary women’s wrestler Madusa with her soon to be released book ‘The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story.’ Other NWA talents will also be on hand to meet with fans. Madame Zuzu’s is located at 1876 1st St, Highland Park, IL 60035 and the event is scheduled to run from 7pm to 9pm.

NWA 312 will be a live professional wrestling pay-per-view with the broadcast available through FITE TV. The PPV can be purchased by wrestling fans anywhere in the world for just $24.99. The PPV is scheduled to start with a FREE pre show wrestling event at 8 p.m. CST and will be broadcast live on the NWA YouTube Channel. The PPV is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. CST.

The NWA will be continuing the fun on April 8th with two separate television tapings for the weekly broadcasts of NWA Powerrr and NWA USA. The tapings will also be held at Studio One and will be featured as regular broadcasts on the NWA YouTube Channel.

For a full list of the wrestling card and times please head to nationalwrestlingalliance.com.

Studio One in Highland Park is a versatile event space that is suitable for a wide range of events, including concerts, parties, corporate events, and weddings. This event will be the first time professional wrestling will be held in the space. Studio One is located 1799 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035.

Tickets and VIP packages for the meet and greet, NWA 312 and the NWA Powerrr and NWA USA television tapings will go on sale at 12 p.m. on March 11, 2023 and can be purchased at NWATIX.com.

A portion of the proceeds from VIP packages as well as tickets to the book signing will go directly to the Highland Park Foundation.

For more information on NWA 312, visit the National Wrestling Alliance website at www.nationalwrestlingalliance.com.

Card and information subject to change.