NWA National Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s Shockwave
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
The NWA has announced that Aron Stevens will defend the NWA National title against Trevor Murdoch on Tuesday’s episode of Shockwave. The promotion is calling it a “long overdue rematch.”
Tuesday on #NWAShockwave, @AronsThoughts puts the NWA National Title on the line against @TheRealTMurdoch in a long overdue rematch.
Murdoch first challenged Stevens for the title on episode 17 of #NWAPowerrr.https://t.co/7ZzRO2hbyX
— NWA (@nwa) December 12, 2020
