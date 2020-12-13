NWA National Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s Shockwave

The NWA has announced that Aron Stevens will defend the NWA National title against Trevor Murdoch on Tuesday’s episode of Shockwave. The promotion is calling it a “long overdue rematch.”

