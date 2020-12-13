wrestling / News

NWA National Title Rematch Set For Next Week’s Shockwave

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Shockwave

The NWA has announced that Aron Stevens will defend the NWA National title against Trevor Murdoch on Tuesday’s episode of Shockwave. The promotion is calling it a “long overdue rematch.”

