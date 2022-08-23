NWA Partners With MindsEye to Make NWA 74 Inclusive for Those With Vision Impairment

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced a partnership with MindsEye to make the upcoming NWA 74 pay-per-view show inclusive to those suffering from vision impairments. You can view the announcement below:

The National Wrestling Alliance partners with MindsEye keep wrestling inclusive to those with vision impairments

ST. LOUIS — On August 27 and 28, 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will continue to honor the history of its storied 74 years existence by returning to St. Louis for NWA 74, our biggest two-day, pay-per-view event of the year.

As part of NWA Outreach – our ongoing effort to help the communities we travel to – the NWA is proud to announce we are partnering with MindsEye, a non-profit which helps make news, culture, sports and recreation available to everyone, regardless of disability.

MindsEye has a program which will translate the action in the ring into audio for people inside the Chase who are visually impaired. Using a MindsEye headset, they’ll listen to a trained audio describer relate the visual information in real time.

A group of tickets will be available for free to wrestling fans living with vision impairments. Those interested in participating will be given special headphones to hear translators describe the action.

“Wrestling should be accessible to all fans, regardless of ability. We are happy to partner with an organization like MindsEye which can make sure our NWA 74 anniversary show and celebration can be enjoyed by all,” said William Patrick Corgan, President and CEO of the National Wrestling Alliance.

More information about MindsEye can be found at mindseyeradio.org.

Tickets are on sale for both nights at NWATIX.com. NWA 74 will air live on the FITE TV streaming platform for $39.99 for both nights or as a stand-alone purchase, or the pay-per-view is also included in the $49.99 NWA All Access annual pass available at https://www.fite.tv/join/nwa-powerrr/.

Last year, NWA 73 was an amazing success with the NWA bringing wrestling back to the Chase Park Plaza Hotel’s Khorassan Ballroom for the first time in decades. The event filled the ballroom to capacity while broadcasting the pay-per-view to thousands of fans across the globe in dozens of countries.