NWA Powerrr Picked Up 22% Of Viewers From AEW Dark Premiere

– The new NWA Powerrr series is quite the success, and some of that came thanks suggested viewing from AEW Dark. As of this writing, the debut episode that premiere on NWA’s YouTube channel last night has 163,909 views in just under 24 hours. And as NWA Vice President Dava Lagana tells The Wrap, 22.1% of the minutes watched came from YouTube’s suggested viewing at the end of the video for the AEW YouTube series that also debuted yesterday.

AEW Dark has, as of this writing, garnered 412,949 views and debuted last night at 7 PM ET. The Wrap also notes that as of noon ET, NWA Powerrr had 70,000 views on Facebook Live and peaked at 3,300 simultaneous views while YouTube’s peak viewership was 13,000.

The NWA YouTube page has added 11,000 YouTube subscribers in the past 24 hours, according to social media analytics site Social Blade.