NWA Powerrr Results 10.18.22: Trevor Murdoch Battles Matt Taven, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, featuring Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Taven and more. You can see the results below from the show, per WZ:

* Non-Title Match: Trevor Murdoch def. Matt Taven

* Velvet Sky said that Tim Storm is unable to accept her Championship Series title shot gift and gives it to Angelina Love. Love says that she wants to earn it rather than have it be given to her.

* The Spectaculars cut a promo in which Rolando Freeman argues that he should be contending for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Tyrus cuts in and Freeman threatens him. Tyrus grabs him and The Spectaculars escape. BLK Jeez then says Tyrus would be the champion if he listened to him. Tyrus grabs hold of Jeez, but lets him go and he walks away.

* AJ Cazana does an interview talking about the NWA World Television Championship’s lineage and says the title should be his.

* Question Mark def. Kratos with help from Aron Stevens.

* The Dirty Sexy Boys cut a promo on their match against La Rebelión this weekend on on NWA USA. Dango thought it was a title match but it isn’t.

* Championship Series Title Opportunity Match: Chelsea Green def. Angelina Love.

* Kerry Morton def. Joe Alonzo

* Jordan Clearwater does an interview and vows to win the NWA Television Championship

* EC3 def. Mercurio

* EC3 then cuts a promo on his match with Thom Latimer at NWA Hard Times III, daring Latimer to attack him and saying that Latimer will become Control Your Narrative.