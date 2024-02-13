wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 2.13.24: TV Title Unification Match, More
February 13, 2024 | Posted by
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday with a TV Championship unification match and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on the CW App, below (per Fightful):
* Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor fought Mike Knox & Trevor Murdochends to a double disqualification
* The Immortals were interviewed to hype their match against The Slimeballs.
* NWA World TV Championship Unification Match: Max The Impaler def. Mims
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Immortals def. The Slimeballz
* Paul Burchill hyped up his match against Silas Mason
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Silas Mason vs. Paul Burchill
