NWA Powerrr Results 2.13.24: TV Title Unification Match, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday with a TV Championship unification match and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on the CW App, below (per Fightful):

* Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor fought Mike Knox & Trevor Murdochends to a double disqualification

* The Immortals were interviewed to hype their match against The Slimeballs.

* NWA World TV Championship Unification Match: Max The Impaler def. Mims

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Immortals def. The Slimeballz

* Paul Burchill hyped up his match against Silas Mason

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Silas Mason vs. Paul Burchill