Various News: NWA Releases Full Women’s Title Match, Roast of Bruce Prichard Available Online, The Rascalz Work On Their Fitness
May 18, 2019
– The NWA has released the full match between Allysin Kay and Marti Belle for the NWA Women’s Championship for free online.
– The Rascalz have posted a new video online of themselves training as they intend to go for gold in Impact Wrestling.
View this post on Instagram
I hope this works…I want some shiny new gold…although they are silver…or are they platinum..🤔🤔 // #impact #IMPACTWrestling #Motivation #Inspiration #Fitness #Fitfam #Health #Fitnesslife #strongstylebrand #independentwrestling #ohio #dayton #art #photography #420 #KardiakKid #TheAnswer #TheFuture #StrongHearts #XaviersSchoolForGifted #OutcastsAndUnderdogs #TheRascalz #NotACult
– The latest episode of Something to Wrestle is The Roast of Bruce Prichard from last year’s Starrcast event.
