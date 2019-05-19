wrestling / News

Various News: NWA Releases Full Women’s Title Match, Roast of Bruce Prichard Available Online, The Rascalz Work On Their Fitness

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Allysin Kay Sienna

– The NWA has released the full match between Allysin Kay and Marti Belle for the NWA Women’s Championship for free online.

– The Rascalz have posted a new video online of themselves training as they intend to go for gold in Impact Wrestling.

– The latest episode of Something to Wrestle is The Roast of Bruce Prichard from last year’s Starrcast event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bruce Prichard, NWA, Rascalz, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading