wrestling / News
NWA Shockwave Online Season Finale Livestream Online
December 22, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for the season one finale of NWA Shockwave is now online. You can see the video of the episode below, which kicks off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* Zicky Dice vs Da Pope
* Nick Aldis vs Jordan Clearwater
* Thunder Rosa vs Serena Deeb
* Eli Drake & James Storm vs Aron Stevens & The Question Mark
