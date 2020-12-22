wrestling / News

NWA Shockwave Online Season Finale Livestream Online

December 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Shockwave

The livestream for the season one finale of NWA Shockwave is now online. You can see the video of the episode below, which kicks off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* Zicky Dice vs Da Pope
* Nick Aldis vs Jordan Clearwater
* Thunder Rosa vs Serena Deeb
* Eli Drake & James Storm vs Aron Stevens & The Question Mark

