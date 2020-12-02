wrestling / News
NWA Shockwave Results 12.1.20: Nick Aldis Defends World Title Against Mike Bennett, More
The debut episode of NWA Shockwave aired on Tuesday, featuring Nick Aldis defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Mike Bennett and more. You can see the results from the show below, which was produced in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network:
* Eli Drake def. Jordan Cruz via Gravy Train.
IT'S SHOWTIME! #NWAShockwave episode 1 begins with a NEVER BEFORE SEEN match between @TheEliDrake & @Jordancruzpro!https://t.co/rcG1FCKleN pic.twitter.com/1GV84wFE44
— NWA (@nwa) December 1, 2020
* Kamile def. Heath Monroe via spear.
The action continues on #NWAShockwave as @kamillebrick takes on @Heatherisme, accompanied by her "lovely assistant" @HalstonBoddy.https://t.co/rcG1FCsKnf pic.twitter.com/J9OqKnFgOC
— NWA (@nwa) December 1, 2020
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis def. Mike Bennett via Kings Leaf Cloverleaf.
MAIN EVENT TIME here on #NWAShockwave! @RealNickAldis puts the Ten Pounds of Gold on the line against @RealMikeBennett! https://t.co/rcG1FCKleN pic.twitter.com/lWDu8reaPz
— NWA (@nwa) December 1, 2020
