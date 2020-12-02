NWA Shockwave Results 12.1.20: Nick Aldis Defends World Title Against Mike Bennett, More

The debut episode of NWA Shockwave aired on Tuesday, featuring Nick Aldis defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Mike Bennett and more. You can see the results from the show below, which was produced in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network:

* Eli Drake def. Jordan Cruz via Gravy Train.

* Kamile def. Heath Monroe via spear.

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis def. Mike Bennett via Kings Leaf Cloverleaf.