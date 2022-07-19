NWA to Revive United States Tag Team Titles at 74th Anniversary

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced the return of the NWA United States Tag Team Titles. The championships will make their return at the NWA 74th Anniversary show scheduled for August 28. There will be a 10-team Battle Royal match involving several teams that will be announced later. Here’s the full press release:

NWA United States Tag Team titles return at NWA 74!

ST. LOUIS – The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has a storied history which includes a number of different championships and belts.

With the recent success of the NWA, owned by William Patrick Corgan, and the level of interest in tag team wrestling seen during the recent Crockett Cup pay-per-views, the NWA is proud to announce we are reviving the NWA United States Tag Team Championships.

The new champions will be crowned on night 2 of NWA 74 on Aug. 28, 2022 in a 10 Team Battle Royale match involving several worthy contenders to be announced. This title has a diverse legacy which touched many of the NWA territories of the past as well as some of the most revered legends of tag team wrestling.

“It’s an honor to be able to bring back the NWA United States Tag Team Championships,” said William Patrick Corgan. “Our tag team division is red hot and full of deserving athletes who will now have a chance to make history in this sport. We are also looking at top tier tag teams outside the NWA which could also have an opportunity to compete for the new U.S. tag titles,” Corgan said.

This championship will be defended exclusively on NWA USA, which airs Saturdays at noon EST on Fite TV and the NWA YouTube channel, as well as during NWA pay-per-views.

The belts themselves will be unveiled during the two day NWA 74 pay-per-view at the historic Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis. The NWA 74 anniversary show is the biggest wrestling event of the year for the National Wrestling Alliance where all of our championships will be defended.