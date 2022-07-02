NWA TV Tapings Announced for Nashville in Late August

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that it will hold its next set of TV tapings from Monday, August 29 to Wednesday, August 31 at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for the upcoming TV tapings are available at NWATix.com. Fans can order tickets using the pre-sale code HARLEY (h/t PWInsider).

The TV tapings will feature new episodes of both Powerrr and NWA USA. Talent scheduled for the tapings includes Trevor Murdoch, Kamille, Nick Aldis, and Thomas Latimer. VIP tickets also include a meet and greet session with NWA President Billy Corgan.