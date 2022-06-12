NXT 2.0 Live Event Results From Largo, FL 06.11.22: NXT Women’s Title Match

NXT held a live event on June 11 from the Largo Events Center in Largo, FL. Check out the full results below (per Wrestling Bodyslam):

* NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Indi Hartwell

* Von Wagner defeated Hank Walker

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

* Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton

* Andre Chase & Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott & Duke Hudson

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Cameron Grimes Ended Via Referee Stoppage. Tony D’Angelo is said to have suffered a shoulder injury.

* North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa

* Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, & Brooks Jensen defeated Joe Gacy & 2 Druids