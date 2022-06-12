wrestling / News
NXT 2.0 Live Event Results From Largo, FL 06.11.22: NXT Women’s Title Match
NXT held a live event on June 11 from the Largo Events Center in Largo, FL. Check out the full results below (per Wrestling Bodyslam):
* NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Indi Hartwell
* Von Wagner defeated Hank Walker
* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon
* Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton
* Andre Chase & Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott & Duke Hudson
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Cameron Grimes Ended Via Referee Stoppage. Tony D’Angelo is said to have suffered a shoulder injury.
* North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa
* Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, & Brooks Jensen defeated Joe Gacy & 2 Druids
#NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/2efgxgpJon
— Mike Colon Rodriguez (@mike_colon_) June 12, 2022
Candids: #NXTLargo June 11th – https://t.co/B5KfWQcmN5 (@WWE_MandyRose) #MandyRose #ToxicAttraction
Photo credits: @mike_colon_ @reillycoyote328 pic.twitter.com/bj9JUTLx9s
— Mandy Rose News | Mandy Rose Fansite (@MandyRoseNews) June 12, 2022
#NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/rx14NXMouD
— Amber (AmberAnk2000) (@AmberAnk2000) June 12, 2022
Sigh, it seems @TonyDangeloWWE suffered a shoulder injury at #nxtlargo Hopefully @WWENXT did some weird work and if not, hopefully the dude is alright. Wresting ain’t easy.@MikePWInsider pic.twitter.com/KPRXivguVy
— El Mangosta (@cmhendricks58) June 12, 2022
