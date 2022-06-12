wrestling / News

NXT 2.0 Live Event Results From Largo, FL 06.11.22: NXT Women’s Title Match

June 11, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

NXT held a live event on June 11 from the Largo Events Center in Largo, FL. Check out the full results below (per Wrestling Bodyslam):

* NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Indi Hartwell
* Von Wagner defeated Hank Walker
* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon
* Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton
* Andre Chase & Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott & Duke Hudson
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Cameron Grimes Ended Via Referee Stoppage. Tony D’Angelo is said to have suffered a shoulder injury.
* North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa
* Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, & Brooks Jensen defeated Joe Gacy & 2 Druids

